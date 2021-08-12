It wasn’t an easy road for the 12U Ararat Cal Ripken squad to get the Championship bracket at the Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series. After starting off 0-2 in pool play, Ararat responded by winning its next two games while outscoring its opponents 15-2 over those two games in the process to earn the ninth and final spot.

Now, with a win on Thursday afternoon in a preliminary round game against No. 8 Green County, Kentucky, in the rearview mirror, No. 9 Ararat is among the final eight teams remaining, vying for a Cal Ripken World Series championship.

“We’re feeling over the moon, it wasn’t our best game but we found a way,” Ararat head coach Jon Hiltz said over the phone following his team’s 4-3 win over Green County on Thursday. “I just kept telling the guys to focus on one game at a time. Now we’re focused on what’s next up.”

Ararat plays again on Thursday at 7 p.m. against top-seeded Palm Beach Gardens National.

It earned a spot in the Championship bracket by clinching the tiebreaker of fewer runs allowed than No. 10 Palm Beach Gardens American during the four games of pool play. Ararat allowed 16 runs in four games of pool play to Palm Beach Gardens American’s 22 runs against.

The remainder of the tournament will be played out on Thursday night and Friday afternoon. Originally scheduled to last until Sunday, the tournament committee redesigned the schedule to avoid the impending storm set to hit the West Coast of Florida this weekend.

In steamy, humid conditions Thursday afternoon, it was once again an all-around effort for Ararat, who despite some miscues in the field, was able to bear down when it mattered most.

And once again, it was Ararat striking for runs in the first inning to grab a quick lead, putting pressure on Green County.

“I think it took a lot of pressure off the guys,” Hiltz said. “It was nice to see the bats come alive early on.”

With one runner on and one out, Tyler Thibeault continued his hot streak and smashed a home run that cleared the right-field fence with ease. Ararat didn’t stop there. Will Davis singled in the at-bat following Thibeault’s blast and Jacob Morrell tripled him in to make it 3-0 before Green County stepped to the plate.

With the stakes heightened, Hiltz turned to one of his veteran leaders on the mound in Davis. He did not disappoint. Davis tossed five innings before he was relieved due to pitch count purposes. He allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out five and walking none.

“I felt great out there, that was a big team win for us,” said Davis over the phone. “I knew I had to pitch a great game, I know what my abilities are and I think I showed it.”

Hiltz had high praise for his pitcher.

“I’m so proud of that kid,” Hiltz said. “That was his last ever Cal Ripken start (on the mound), and he stepped up huge for us today (Thursday).”

Ararat added its fourth run in the third inning, when Colby MacFawn smacked a double to center-field that scored Thibeault.

Green County’s lead-off man reached base in every inning but the sixth, when Daniel Beal came on in relief to earn the save.

Ararat now turns its attention towards another team it has seen before in Palm Beach Gardens National. The two sides met on the first day of pool play, with Palm Beach Gardens coming away victorious by a score of 7-2.

“I told them to head back to the hotel, get cooled off, and get ready to play,” said Hiltz. “We’ll be ready for whatever is thrown our way.”

Added Davis: “We have all the momentum on our side, we’re feeling great about ourselves.”

