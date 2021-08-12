Re: “Mainers deserve better than failed leadership by Democrats,” by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (Aug. 5, Page A9):
Disappointing to see the Press Herald willingly participate in disseminating such unfactual and biased attack-based campaign literature and label it as commentary (and “Special to the Press Herald”).
As has been widely reported (see the Aug. 2 New Yorker article “The Big Money behind the Big Lie”), the RNC is on a heavily funded, methodical mission to control election outcomes and manipulate results on a state-by-state basis. I still remain hopeful that they will fail. Local editorial boards should, at a minimum, refuse to offer them free space to spread their propaganda.
This Mainer expects more from his local newspaper.
Tim Donnellon
Old Orchard Beach
