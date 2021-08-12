Re: “Mainers deserve better than failed leadership by Democrats,” by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (Aug. 5, Page A9):

Disappointing to see the Press Herald willingly participate in disseminating such unfactual and biased attack-based campaign literature and label it as commentary (and “Special to the Press Herald”).

As has been widely reported (see the Aug. 2 New Yorker article “The Big Money behind the Big Lie”), the RNC is on a heavily funded, methodical mission to control election outcomes and manipulate results on a state-by-state basis. I still remain hopeful that they will fail. Local editorial boards should, at a minimum, refuse to offer them free space to spread their propaganda.

This Mainer expects more from his local newspaper.

Tim Donnellon
Old Orchard Beach

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles