Re: "Mainers deserve better than failed leadership by Democrats," by Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (Aug. 5, Page A9):

Disappointing to see the Press Herald willingly participate in disseminating such unfactual and biased attack-based campaign literature and label it as commentary (and “Special to the Press Herald”).

As has been widely reported (see the Aug. 2 New Yorker article “The Big Money behind the Big Lie”), the RNC is on a heavily funded, methodical mission to control election outcomes and manipulate results on a state-by-state basis. I still remain hopeful that they will fail. Local editorial boards should, at a minimum, refuse to offer them free space to spread their propaganda.

This Mainer expects more from his local newspaper.

Tim Donnellon

Old Orchard Beach

