I think Maine has been keeping tourist statistics since 1971. Mill Street in Brunswick is nothing more than a widened footpath. Traffic year-round is very heavy. During tourist season it is worse. We have known this for years.
This heavy traffic has been essentially ignored for 50 years. Perhaps we placed priorities erroneously.
And now we have a problem with increasing traffic on Mere Point Road, Middle Bay Road, Harpswell Road and the road going through the golf course on the military base – all because of Brunswick reaching a saturation point of traffic.
People go anywhere to avoid downtown Brunswick, to avoid traffic. There is no longer anywhere to go to avoid this problem. Walking and bicycling can be an alternative; however, both have become increasingly dangerous, no matter how bright one’s clothing is.
All roads and intersections have become too congested with increasing dangers.
Then we have the problem of cellphone usage while driving. Speeding is a huge problem on roads not designed to handle any more than 25 mph traffic and with blind hills and blind curves. I have brought this to the attention of the state Department of Transportation as well as Brunswick police.
I think the greatest traffic problem is not simply congestion, but also cars and trucks exceeding speed limits combined with congestion. Of course, one can analyze the reasons for drivers who speed.
Joseph Ciarrocca
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Council approves tax break for Barra Road apartment project
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Aim for York Judicial Center is zero net energy
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
2020 was busy for Age Friendly Saco volunteers
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Departing York County Jail captain recognized for COVID work
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Cultural Cuisine event promises tasty tour of Biddeford’s diverse communities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.