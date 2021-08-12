I think Maine has been keeping tourist statistics since 1971. Mill Street in Brunswick is nothing more than a widened footpath. Traffic year-round is very heavy. During tourist season it is worse. We have known this for years.

This heavy traffic has been essentially ignored for 50 years. Perhaps we placed priorities erroneously.

And now we have a problem with increasing traffic on Mere Point Road, Middle Bay Road, Harpswell Road and the road going through the golf course on the military base – all because of Brunswick reaching a saturation point of traffic.

People go anywhere to avoid downtown Brunswick, to avoid traffic. There is no longer anywhere to go to avoid this problem. Walking and bicycling can be an alternative; however, both have become increasingly dangerous, no matter how bright one’s clothing is.

All roads and intersections have become too congested with increasing dangers.

Then we have the problem of cellphone usage while driving. Speeding is a huge problem on roads not designed to handle any more than 25 mph traffic and with blind hills and blind curves. I have brought this to the attention of the state Department of Transportation as well as Brunswick police.

I think the greatest traffic problem is not simply congestion, but also cars and trucks exceeding speed limits combined with congestion. Of course, one can analyze the reasons for drivers who speed.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

