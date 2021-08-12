Valerie Blais’ Aug. 10 letter (“Include carbon pricing in budget reconciliation”) is perfectly timely, given the ominous tenor of the Aug. 9 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on Earth’s climate. I second her plea urging Maine’s congressional delegation to support carbon-pricing policies.

A minor correction on geography, however: Prince Edward Island’s summer waters are warm not because of the Gulf Stream, which veers eastward well south of Nova Scotia, not to mention the more northerly PEI. They are warm because of a different gulf: the Gulf of St. Lawrence, a relatively shallow basin whose waters surround PEI and heat up under the summer sun.

Bill Danielson
Chebeague Island

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles