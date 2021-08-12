Valerie Blais’ Aug. 10 letter (“Include carbon pricing in budget reconciliation”) is perfectly timely, given the ominous tenor of the Aug. 9 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on Earth’s climate. I second her plea urging Maine’s congressional delegation to support carbon-pricing policies.

A minor correction on geography, however: Prince Edward Island’s summer waters are warm not because of the Gulf Stream, which veers eastward well south of Nova Scotia, not to mention the more northerly PEI. They are warm because of a different gulf: the Gulf of St. Lawrence, a relatively shallow basin whose waters surround PEI and heat up under the summer sun.

Bill Danielson

Chebeague Island

