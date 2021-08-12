STANDISH – Albert Dwight Broy, 75, a resident of Standish died peacefully in his sleep August 9, 2021 at his home.

Al, as many knew him by, was born August 31, 1945 in Portland, the son of Hazel York Broy and Herbert Paul Broy. Al attended Portland public schools and graduated with the class of 1963 before enlisting in the Marines, where he served his country bravely in the Vietnam War as a sergeant.

Upon returning stateside, Al owned and operated Little Peach, a local convenience store in Portland where he actively supported the community by sponsoring little league, men’s fast pitch softball and touch football teams. As a touch football coach, Al led his Little Peach and Yankee Ford Teams to two championship titles.

On Oct. 21, 1978 Al married the love of his life, Grace Caiazzo, and they lived in South Portland where they united Melissa and Daniel, Al’s children from a previous marriage, with their children, Maria and Vincent. While raising his family with Grace, Al worked at Shaw’s Supermarket. Al took great pride in his home and could often be seen mowing or watering the lawn. In his free time he loved to watch sports, especially the New York Giants, Yankees and the Boston Celtics.

Later in life Al owned and operated Black Point Market in Scarborough, where he found great joy in providing the community with fresh sandwiches including his wife Grace’s homemade meatballs for his meatball subs. After Black Point Market he finished up his working career as a custodian for Southern Maine Community College, where he received recognition for his outstanding service to the department.

During retirement Al enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also became actively involved with the Southern Maine Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Al’s love for the Christmas holiday inspired him to enthusiastically participate in the Marine Corps yearly Toys for Tots Fundraiser. He also enjoyed working with his brother, Herb, to recruit new members for the Marine Corps League. He lived by the motto “Once a Marine, Always a Marine” and his love for the Corps inspired his choice of attire every day. He never left the house without his hat (called a cover) identifying him as a Vietnam Veteran and a Marine Corps t-shirt.

Al was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Hazel; and brothers Stanley, Harold and Herbert Jr.

Survivors include wife, Grace Broy; and his daughter, Melissa Geaumont and fiancé Philip Carpentiere of Greenfield, N.H., son, Daniel Broy and his wife Wendy of Steep Falls, daughter, Maria Brown and her husband Jason of China, and son, Vincent Broy and wife Kristen of Steep Falls; grandchildren Tech Sergeant Joshua Rancourt and his wife Brittany, Tyler Rancourt, Alexis Sanfino and her husband Nicholas, Steven Broy and his wife Jenna, Justin Broy, and Bradley and Eloise Broy; great-grandchildren Levi and Maddison Rancourt, Arabella and Theodore Sanfino; and many more wonderful family members and friends.

Viewing hours will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 13 at A.T Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland with a funeral service immediately following.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday August 14 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Al’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

Wounded Warrior Project

or Toys for Tots

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous