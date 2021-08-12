TOPSHAM – Barney Daniel Moreau, 70, died at his home on Monday August 9, 2021.

He was born in Westbrook on Sept. 16, 1950, a son of Aime and Rita Labonte Moreau. He was a graduate of Westbrook High School, class of ’68 and graduated from USM in 1972. He married Mary-Carmela Spizzuoco on Aug 6, 1977 in St. Patrick’s Church, Portland.

Mr. Moreau held positions at SD Warren, Reese, Jackson Laboratories and UNUM.

He had competed in leagues for softball and couples bowling. His interests included racquetball, reading, photography and computers.

Barney was predeceased by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Halè Moreau.

He is survived by his wife, Mary-Carmela Moreau of Topsham; a son Joshua Moreau of Oxford, a daughter Jessica Moreau and fiancé Arthur Dumphe of Topsham; three brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Moreau of Portland, Mark Moreau and wife Joann of Vermont, Paul Moreau and wife Catherine of Westbrook; a sister, Sister Jacqueline Moreau of Portland; a grandchild, Rosemary Moreau of Topsham; and several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation

(www.diabetes.org).

