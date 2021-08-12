LEWISTON – Charles R. Frost, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Bangor on August 3, 1963 a son of the late Robert M. and Florence R. (Kelley) Frost. Charles graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln and a retiree of the City of Portland.

He was a loving father, papa, uncle and brother who always had a smile and big bear hugs. Papa enjoyed his fishing and hunting excursions with his grandchildren whom he adored and loved.

Charlie is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Mae Frost; his grandchildren Alyvia Grace Gagne and Anthony Michael Frost-Churchill. He also leaves his sisters Donna Knoop and her husband Erik, Pauline Stevens and her husband Earland and Susan Smith and her husband Scott; as well as nieces Tabitha Ann Tyson, Victoria Hegarty and Rebecca Cloran; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Snowhounds Clubs, 155 Town Farm Rd., Lincoln. A secondary celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Portland area.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to:

American Heart Association / American Stroke Association

300 5th Ave, Ste. 6

Waltham, MA 02451

http://www.heart.org

