WESTBROOK – Janet M. Capehart, 76, died on August 10, 2021.

Janet was born in Portland on Nov. 11, 1944, the daughter of the late John G. and Mary E. (Frates) Griffin. She grew up in Portland on Pleasant Street and attended local schools including Staples School, King Middle School and Portland High School. She married Dennis Capehart in Portland on Sept. 15, 1973.

Janet’s family remembers her as a giving and compassionate woman who enjoyed her flower gardens, especially her rose bushes. She also loved to gather her family together at her home to cook for them. She was especially known for her famous meatballs and sending family home with a doggy bag. She was an animal lover, and her dogs were considered part of the family.

She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Griffin, brothers George Griffin and Johnny “Bill” Griffin.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Capehart of Westbrook; daughters Deborah Worrell-Cobb of Florida, Janet Worrell Radford and husband Clyde Radford of Windham, sons Dennis Caphart and wife Julie of Georgia, Marc Worrell and wife Melissa of Biddeford; brothers Barry Griffin of Nevada, Robert Griffin of Portland, Michael Griffin of Portland; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visiting hours celebrating Janet’s life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Janet’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Animal Refuge League,

PO Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

