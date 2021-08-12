KENNEBUNK – Joanne M. Cormier of Moncton Court, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk.

The RiverRidge Center was home for Joanne for nearly eight years after suffering complications from brain surgery in 2013. Her loving husband, Al Cormier, provided unconditional support and care during this entire time until his passing in May of 2020.

Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Edward J. Jablonski; grandparents; brother-in-law, William Fuller; and beloved son, Scott Fuller.

Born in Chicago on Jan. 28, 1951; daughter of Edward J. and Josephine M. Jablonski. Joanne moved to Maine in 1977 to raise a family and was soon after welcomed by the great “Blizzard of ‘78”. New England weather would be no less accommodating for Joanne than the Windy City of Chicago. She began work on a part time basis at Cumberland Farms in Springvale. This was the very beginning of what would become a long and successful career with Cumberland and a Company where many friends were made. “Tough, but fair” were words to describe Joanne’s style, inside-and-out of work.

In her free time, Joanne loved to make arts and crafts with notable emphasis on stained glass and sewing projects. She enjoyed traveling and attending the theatre with family and friends. Most of all, she loved her family and especially spending time with all her grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother who would raise her hand to take all the grandchildren for overnight adventures. “Don’t make a career out of it” was always her parting comment referring to when the kids needed to be picked up the next morning.

Joanne is survived by her loving family, mother, Josephine M. Jablonski; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Penny Jablonski, and sister, Patricia Dionesotes; son and daughter-in-law, Michael, and Kara Fuller; stepchildren, Roland and Donna Lapointe, David and Jennifer Cormier and Denise Stuart; sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Fuller, Kathy Skogsberg, Louise and Skip Cousens, Jonathan and Karen Fuller, and George Fuller; father and stepmother of Michael, David and Yvonne Fuller; grandchildren Aiden, Sean, Addie, and Noah Fuller, step-grandchildren Christopher and Ryan Lapointe, Kendall and Sarah Cormier, and Trevor Stuart; nieces, nephews and their respective children and spouses, Mellissa Dionesotes and husband Steve Hall, Matthew and Kayte Dionesotes, James and Meagan Dionesotes, Anne and Steve Marley, Danielle and Jim Cosenza, Meryl and Tom Gillum, Kathleen Cousens, Meghan and Dave Ginzer, Abigail Bedecs and husband Matt Rivers, Zeb Smith, Ben Fuller, Sam Fuller, Jonathan Fuller, Susan Duane and William Fuller.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Church in Kittery on Saturday, August 14 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Regatta Room Banquet and Conference Center in Eliot. A private burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot.

Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, York is directing arrangements. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

