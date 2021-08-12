Phyllis A. (Fournier) Ouellette 1937 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Phyllis A. (Fournier) Ouellette, 83, of Brunswick, died peacefully Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with her family by her side. She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 8, 1937, the daughter of Harold and Marie Ange (Dehetre) Fournier. Phyllis graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956 and married Raymond Ouellette on Oct. 12, 1957. When her husband would drive for Maine Line Tours, she would work as the hostess. Following her husband’s death, she continued to work for Maine Line Tours. For many years she worked at Grand City in the Ladies Fashion Department. She enjoyed volunteering; she was a Cub Scout Leader, cooked and served at the soup kitchen at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and was deeply involved with planning and working at the St. John’s Bazaar; even dressing up as the Pink Panther one year. She briefly lived in Florida, and during that time she worked at Cape Canaveral for shuttle launches. In recent years, she volunteered at Mid Coast Hospital in the cafeteria. She enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Woodbury Pond in Litchfield where many good times were had by all. We will miss her laugh and wonderful sense of humor. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and a sister. Phyllis is survived by four children, Diane Ouellette and partner Dan Bilier, Dennis Ouellette and his wife Denise, Donna Dumas, and Debra McCormack and her husband Philip; long time special friend, Sylvia Bilodeau; seven grandchildren, Stephen, Erin, Sarah, Jamie, Katie, Scott, and Rachel; 12 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held beside her husband at the St. John Cemetery in Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at http://www.stetsonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Phyllis’ name to, Androscoggin Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd. Auburn, ME 04210, or Mid Coast Hunger Prevention 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book