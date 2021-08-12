Shirley E. Richelieu 1928 – 2021 FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Shirley Elizabeth Hancock Richelieu, 93, long time resident of West Bath and Topsham, passed away on August 6, 2021 in Fort Belvoir, Va. She was predeceased by her husband, Capt. Charles “Chuck” F. Richelieu (1925-2005); and her oldest son, Curtis F. Richelieu and his wife Jackie Neal Richelieu. She leaves behind her children Douglas J. Richelieu, Elizabeth A. Richelieu, Jacqueline M. Richelieu Brauer, son-in-law William Brauer; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three nieces. Shirley was born in Syracuse, N.Y., although her family moved to Schenectady, N.Y. shortly thereafter where she attended school and met her soon-to-be-husband, Chuck. Chuck and Shirley were married in 1950 and spent 55 years together before Chuck’s untimely death in 2005. Shirley spent her life supporting her husband during his career with the U.S. Navy and taking care of her four children. After Chuck’s retirement in 1976, they moved to Maine where they spent many happy years together in West Bath and then in Topsham and where they were both active in volunteer work and community activities (most notably, Bath Hospital and its successor Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick). Shirley will join her husband in rest at the First Parish Church Memorial Garden in Brunswick at a date to be determined. Donations in her name may be made to the Charles F. Richelieu Endowment Fund at Mid Coast Hospital 123 Medical Center Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or to Capital Caring Health 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Falls Church, VA 22042

