CHICAGO — Chicago health officials on Thursday reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths.
“Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. “No sign of a ‘superspreader event’. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases.”
The four-day music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people to a lakefront park. Critics questioned holding the event during the pandemic. Footage showed tightly packed crowds at concerts and on public transportation with few masks in sight. Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.
But Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials have defended the decision, saying there were safety protocols in place. Festivalgoers had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and city officials said about 90 percent were vaccinated.
Arwady said the number of positive cases included those who tested positive after or during Lollapalooza, which could include people who might have arrived already infected. For instance, 13 Chicago residents who tested positive reported attended Lollapalooza on or after the day their symptoms began.
She said the city was still investigating cases, but did not expect it to make a major impact on COVID-19 infection rates.
“We would have seen a surge if we were going to see a surge at this point,” she said.
Among those who tested positive, city officials said 138 were Illinois residents from outside Chicago, 58 were from the city and seven were from out of state. Nearly 80 percent of those who tested positive were under 30, Arwady said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Golf: Team Maine ready for New England junior tournament
-
Times Record
Southern Maine Community College requires students be vaccinated
-
Arts & Entertainment
Tony Bennett cancels fall and winter touring dates
-
Arts & Entertainment
Over 200 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza
-
Local & State
Ozone levels will be elevated in parts of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.