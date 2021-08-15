There are a couple of things to consider when thinking about electric cars as a means of saving our planet from climate change:

First, will there be resistance similar to face masks and vaccinations?

Secondly, and more importantly, where is the electric energy to come from to power these millions and millions of vehicles? Watching the news, it seems apparent that we are having difficulty supplying enough electricity to satisfy current uses, yet electric-car supporters seem to dream that we can easily come up with this huge demand by utilizing wind and solar energy. Watch Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans” and you will get a more realistic evaluation of the limitations of wind and solar. Does that mean that we will be forced to accept widespread construction of nuclear power plants so that we can continue to keep our heads in the sand regarding the real problem?

As I’ve pointed out in the past, climate change is real, as are waste disposal; shrinking water supplies; decreasing fish populations; decreasing mineral supplies, etc. These are all symptoms that our limited planet is having difficulty with the approximately 7 billion people who inhabit it. Unfortunately, according to the upper range of the U.N.’s population projections, the 7 billion is going to be 14 billion in just 40 years and 20 billion in 80 years.

Addressing only the symptoms, while ignoring the main cause (overpopulation), will be an exercise in futility. Acting this way would be like bailing your boat with a dehumidifier while ignoring the 3-foot hole in the hull!

Don Saastamoinen

Rockland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: