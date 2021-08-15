The city of Portland will require that all of its employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing, a spokeswoman said Sunday.
The mandate goes into effect Sept. 10 for nonunion employees, but the date is yet to be determined for employees in unions that want to bargain, spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Sunday.
Portland’s announcement comes as Gov. Janet Mills is set to require vaccination for health care employees in hospitals and nursing homes around the state. Some Portland city employees already will be covered by the governor’s mandate, Grondin said.
Before Mills’ order, hospital networks MaineHealth and Northern Light had already announced a requirement that staff receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Other states, such as California, New York and Washington, have also announced vaccine mandates for health workers.
Some places have gone even further. Last week, San Francisco announced that proof of vaccination would be required for the general public in order to enter such indoor venues as bars, restaurants and gyms. That decree goes into effect Aug. 20.
Before that, New York City also announced plans to mandate proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness clubs and other indoor activities. The city’s mandate will also apply to employees of those venues.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Yankees’ Cole ready to return from COVID-19
-
Health
Ivory Coast reports first Ebola case in 25 years
-
Business
Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery
-
Nation & World
U.S. mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Federer needs another knee surgery, won’t play at U.S. Open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.