The city of Portland will require that all of its employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing, a spokeswoman said Sunday.

The mandate goes into effect Sept. 10 for nonunion employees, but the date is yet to be determined for employees in unions that want to bargain, spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Sunday.

Portland’s announcement comes as Gov. Janet Mills is set to require vaccination for health care employees in hospitals and nursing homes around the state. Some Portland city employees already will be covered by the governor’s mandate, Grondin said.

Before Mills’ order, hospital networks MaineHealth and Northern Light had already announced a requirement that staff receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Other states, such as California, New York and Washington, have also announced vaccine mandates for health workers.

Some places have gone even further. Last week, San Francisco announced that proof of vaccination would be required for the general public in order to enter such indoor venues as bars, restaurants and gyms. That decree goes into effect Aug. 20.

Before that, New York City also announced plans to mandate proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness clubs and other indoor activities. The city’s mandate will also apply to employees of those venues.

