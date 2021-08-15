BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox claimed first baseman/third baseman Travis Shaw off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. They placed him on the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox did not need to make a corresponding roster move because the 40-man roster was at 39.

Shaw — who was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and played for Boston in 2015 and ‘16 — batted just .191 with a .279 on-base percentage, .337 slugging percentage, .616 OPS, six home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI and 14 runs in 56 games (178 at-bats) for the Brewers this year.

He was placed on outright waivers Saturday.

Shaw earned the nickname “Mayor of Ding Dong City” playing in Boston during his rookie season in 2015 when he posted a .270/.327/.487/.813 line, 13 homers and 10 doubles in 65 games.

He provides a left-handed hitting first base option to complement Bobby Dalbec. He also can play second base.

Boston traded Shaw to the Brewers after the 2016 offseason for reliever Tyler Thornburg. Shortstop Mauricio Dubon also went to Milwaukee in the deal.

BOSTON PLACED reliever Josh Taylor on the COVID-related IL. They recalled catcher Connor Wong to take his spot.

Taylor is having a strong season. The lefty has a 3.23 ERA, 2.93 FIP and 1.44 WHIP in 48 outings (39 innings).

Taylor had COVID last year. He tested positive before summer training camp in 2020, then began that year on the IL with it.

His placement on the COVID-related IL now does not mean he has COVID again. Players are placed on there occasionally due to contract tracing or because of any symptoms.

So he would be able to return as soon as Tuesday if he tests negative.

Red Sox bench coach Will Venable tested positive for COVID last weekend when the team was playing in Toronto. Venable and first base coach Tom Goodwin (contact tracing) still are quarantining in Canada.

