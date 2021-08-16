Westbrook police say they are continuing to look for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two months.

Terry Tucker Jr., who is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen by his family on June 2o in Westbrook, police said.

Since first informing the public about Tucker’s disappearance, police said they received unconfirmed reports that Tucker was spotted in Portland.

They ask that anyone with information call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644.

