The second of two men imprisoned for killing a 19-year-old woman in the 1980s died Tuesday night, a little more than a week after the death of his accomplice.
Joseph Albert, 77, of Brewer died around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Maine State Prison in Warren, according to a release from Corrections Commissioner Randall A. Liberty. Albert’s accomplice in the same murder, Harold Glidden, 74, of East Holden, died Aug. 10 at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.
Both were sentenced in 1984 to serve 70 years after being convicted in the slaying of 19-year-old Justine Renee Gridley of Orono, who was last seen hitchhiking in LaGrange. Albert pleaded guilty and refused to testify at his trial.
Albert’s and Glidden’s deaths were attended by medical personnel and were not related to COVID-19.
The Attorney General’s Office and the state Medical Examiner’s Office were notified following Albert’s death, a routine step whenever an inmate dies within the state prison system.
