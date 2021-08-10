A convicted murderer serving a 70-year sentence died Tuesday at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

Harold Glidden, 74, of East Holden, was sentenced in 1983, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Citing court documents, News Center Maine reported that Glidden was convicted in the slaying of 19-year-old Justine Renee Gridley of Orono, who was last seen hitchhiking in LaGrange at the time of her disappearance. Joseph Albert, now 77, also was convicted of Gridley’s murder. He pleaded guilty and refused to testify at his trial. He is serving his sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Medical personnel were at Glidden’s side when he died around 11 a.m. Tuesday. His death was not related to COVID-19.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were notified.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: