Anika Dorothy Fernandes, born Aug. 6 to Abigail Joy (Reynolds) and Nuno Miguel Pires Fernandes of Lisbon. Grandparents are Steve and Gail Reynolds of Lisbon and Maria Angelina and Antonio Fernandes of Boston. Great-grandparents are Norma Ludwig of Brunswick and Lawrence Reynolds of Bath.

Kinslea Ann Bell, born Aug. 7 to Madison Lea Temple and Jesse Philip Bell of Woolwich. Grandparents are Melissa and Adam Temple of Wiscasset and Marcia and Howard Hardin of Poland. Great-grandparents are Debbie and Richard Chapman of Bristol.

