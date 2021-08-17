Maine State Music Theatre welcomes Christine Mild back to Brunswick to perform as part of MSMT’s concert series in “ Christine and Patsy: Together Again ,” where she will deliver a set of the classic star’s most beloved music.

She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Pickard Theater.

Mild previously performed in “Always, Patsy Cline” at the Pickard in 2017, and now she’s back to revisit her role. The set list is chock full of Patsy Cline’s most popular songs, but also includes music from other iconic singers, including as Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Linda Ronstadt and more.

Mild is a Chicago-based actress and singer, best known for her dynamic vocals, with over 10 years of training and experience singing classical, country, musical theatre, pop and standards. She has performed across the country, and her vocals are featured on several cast recordings and albums, including her own, which came out in the summer of 2016.

Tickets are on sale and range from $50 to $60 and can be purchased at msmt.org or by calling (207) 725-8769.