Vehicles line up on Aug. 12 for Rotary Club of Kennebunk’s annual Chicken Barbecue. The club served about 500 dinners with funds supporting community projects. Dan King photo

Rotary Club of Kennebunk held its annual Chicken Barbecue and what an afternoon for the grills. With the thermometer pushing 91 degrees and humidity nearly as high, Rotarians served 500-plus chicken dinners via drive-through at the Waterhouse Center.

The Rotary, in a written statement on its website, said, “We would like to thank Duffy’s Tavern and Grill and Ned’s Bakes & BBQ for their assistance in putting this together and making it the success that it was.”

This year marked the 72nd edition of the Rotary Chicken Barbecue.

The mascot for Rotary Club of Kennebunk’s drive-through chicken barbecue provides directions at the corner of Main and Grove streets on Thursday, Aug. 12. Dan King photo

