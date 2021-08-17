Rotary Club of Kennebunk held its annual Chicken Barbecue and what an afternoon for the grills. With the thermometer pushing 91 degrees and humidity nearly as high, Rotarians served 500-plus chicken dinners via drive-through at the Waterhouse Center.

The Rotary, in a written statement on its website, said, “We would like to thank Duffy’s Tavern and Grill and Ned’s Bakes & BBQ for their assistance in putting this together and making it the success that it was.”

This year marked the 72nd edition of the Rotary Chicken Barbecue.

