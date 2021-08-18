Scarborough’s new tax rate has been set at $15.02 per $1,000 of property value for the 2022 fiscal year, a slight increase over the past year, but lower than anticipated.

The new rate is up 16 cents over the prior rate of $14.86, a 1.08% increase. But according to an announcement by Town Assessor Nicholas Cloutier, the rate is lower than was estimated at the time the budget was approved in June, when the town council projected a 2.78% increase that would have yielded a tax rate of $15.27.

Several factors led to the lower tax rate, Cloutier said. State funding for schools was higher than expected and, in June, the town council voted to use 50% of additional funds, if received, to lower the local share of education funding, with the remaining 50% allocated to a school capital reserve fund.

State municipal revenue sharing was higher than estimated as well; the final amount was approximately $2.9 million, versus the budget estimate of $2.8 million.

In addition, property values exceeded estimated values, mainly due to new construction and development in town. Cloutier also said the Business Equipment Tax Exemption Reimbursement received from the state was estimated at $621,612, but the town received $786,133.

The new rate applies to taxes due Oct. 15, 2021, and March 15, 2022. Fall tax bills are being sent out within the week of the final tax rate being set Aug 12.

