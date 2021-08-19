Property revaluations begin

A town-wide revaluation of all properties in Buxton is now underway.

Buxton has used the services of Parker Appraisal as its assessing agent since the early 1980s, according to a posting on the town website. The company is owned and operated by Robert Gingras.

Gingras, driving a white Subaru Outback, and Tim Gingras, driving a Toyota Rav4, began site visits Aug. 11 in the Bonny Eagle Pond area. The town has provided badges so residents can identify them.

“They will be walking around your property to complete their assessments. If you have any questions, please call the Town Hall at 929-5191,” the posting said.

According to the town website, during a revaluation, also known as a reassessment, all property is appraised according to the full and fair market value to spread the tax burden equitably. “The only way to ensure that all properties are valued equitably is to analyze each value with respect to the current market at a specific point in time (the valuation date),” the website said. “During a reassessment, market values of all properties are reviewed and changes in the real estate market will help determine which property values need to be increased or decreased.”

Residents can also visit buxton.me.us for more information.

Historical society open to researchers

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is available for research by appointment by calling 929-1684.

Its research library includes vital statistics, cemetery and church records, census information, obituaries, town reports, maps, photos and genealogies.

The society headquarters and museum are at 100 Main St. (Route 4A) in Buxton.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 16, 1961, that Roland F. Berry died at 62 and was buried in the East Buxton Cemetery. He was born in Buxton on Jan. 19, 1899, and served during World War 1. Berry lived in Gorham, where he was a constable for 16 years.

