PORTLAND – David Green Goodell of Portland died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in a tragic house fire. He was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Lewiston, the son of Miles and Truedelle (Green) Goodell.

He was a graduate of Edward Little High School, attended CMVTI in Auburn, and graduated from Bryant and Stratton College in Boston. He did custodial work in the Portland area and for 27 years was a newspaper carrier for the Portland Press Herald.

David was an avid Red Sox Fan. He also followed the Bruins, Patriots, and sea Dogs. He loved music, including the Moody Blues, Lindisfarne, Elvis, and Akon.

He is survived by his companion of many years, Mary Ann Larrabee; a son, David Jr.; Mary Ann’s son, James Larrabee, a grandson, James Larrabee Jr.; a sister Judith Rogers (George), two brothers Miles (Julie), Geoffrey (Anya); and two nephews and two nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wilde Memorial Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m., which will be followed by a gathering at 1 p.m. at Bruno’s, 33 Allen Ave., Portland.

