Diane Leslie Blake 1944 – 2021 WISCASSET – Diane Leslie Blake passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 16, 2021 at Sussman House in Rockport. Born Dec. 7, 1944, she was the youngest of three daughters born to William F. Blaisdell and Eleanor E. Blaisdell. Raised in Phippsburg, she attended local schools and graduated Morse High in Bath class of 1962. She married Byron L. Blake on May 15,1964, and resided in Bath before moving to Woolwich, and then to their final home in Wiscasset where they raised their daughter Lorraine “Lori”. She loved horses, dogs, days at the beach with her sisters, and in later years hunting down yard sales with her oldest sister. She was outspoken, funny, fiercely loving, and loyal to her friends and family. She is survived by her husband Byron; her daughter and son-in-law, Lori M. and Ric L. Hocking; her granddaughter and husband, Kimberley J. and Dan T. Oakes; her newest and greatest love, her great-grandson, Krew B. W. Oakes whom she got to visit with and hold just a few days ago; her two sisters, Norma J. Blaisdell and Victoria A. Gear; nephews William A. Gear and Anthony M. Gear; several great-nieces and nephews; her special friend, Darryl Huff and best friend, Jackie Bailey. At her request there will be no service just a private burial with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Horses with Hope Equine Rescue 38 Grassow Loop Hope, ME 04847 or your favorite animal shelter.

