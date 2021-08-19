FREEPORT/NEW GLOUCESTER – It is with great sadness that the family of this beautiful young lady announces the passing of Jasmine on August 1, 2021 at the age of 15, following a brief medical condition. Jasmine passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her mother, Lyndsey, by her side.

Jasmine was excited about turning sweet 16 on August 19. She was entering her sophomore year at Gray-New Gloucester High School where she was looking forward to going back to school in the fall and seeing all her friends. Jasmine was a social butterfly. Always leading with her big heart, beautiful smile, her kind soul and sparkle of happiness she shared with everyone around her.

Jasmine brought love, joy and happiness to everyone she met. Jasmine truly enjoyed cheerleading, it was her life. Jasmine recently went to the NCA cheer camp at Husson University where she was so thrilled to be able to attend and excited about expanding her cheer experience there. Her weeks and weekends were full of practice times, private lessons, extra classes, and comparisons: anything to build her skills for the sport she dedicated her life to; Cheerleading. Both for the almost 10 years she spent on the GNG Diamonds Cheer Team, as well as Pro Cheer and her most recent home gym Elite All Stars of Westbrook, where she was a proud Black Ops team member.

Jasmine was a one-of-a-kind, young lady. She enjoyed going to church, helping her mom and visiting family and friends. Jasmine loved the beach the water and the sun. Her bubbly personality is going to be missed by so many people. Recently, Jasmine became an aunt to Tito which she was so proud of.

Jasmine is survived by her mother, Lyndsey Sutherland. Her sisters Hailey and Isabella, with whom she had deep sisterly bonds with. Jasmine and Bella spent a lot of time together on many different types of adventures, from days at the mall, to learning to drive, to overnights in New Hampshire. Hailey and Jasmine had friendship of their own no one could break.

Jasmine’s rock was her mother, Lyndsey. Jasmine and her mother spent a lot of time together from going to the beach, walking adventures in Boothbay, watching fireworks together, going to the fairs and attending all Jasmine’s cheer competitions. Jasmine and her mother were not just mother and daughter, but best friends.

Jasmine had a sparkle in her eye that caught everyone’s attention, no matter where she went. She was the puzzle piece to the whole family and friends. Jasmine, her cousins Kolby and Konnor were very close and spent a lot of time together at Pappy’s house or the beach.

Jasmine will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Lyndsey Sutherland, sisters Hailey Candelaria and son Tito; Isabella Morrill; her aunts Heather Peaslee and sons Kolby and Konnor; Holly Lang and her daughters Mae Norton; great-grandparents Sharon Rockwell of Freeport, Harold Sutherland of West Cumberland; grandmother, Nell Sutherland, grandfather, Bill Prescott and his partner Cathy of Naples, grandparents Kim and Jason Best of Pownal/Florida; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jasmine is preceded by her sister, Autumn Vincent; grandfather, Scott Sutherland; and her great-grandmother, Helena “Ruth” Sutherland.

The family of Jasmine would like to send their sincere gratitude to Fortins Funeral Home in Lewiston. There is a memorial fund set up at a local bank, please contact her family for information. Bottle donations are also welcomed at Twisted Nickle in New Gloucester.

At Jasmine’s Celebration of Life, we ask that we remember that this is about Jazzy, a very special young lady. Celebration of Life will be held on August 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at LifeChurch at 8 Elkins Rd., Gorham. There will be light snacks and refreshments. In Jazzy style, we ask that you dress in appropriate casual attire, remembering her favorite color is pink.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation to Jazzy’s memorial fund account.

