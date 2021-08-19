DRESDEN – Theresa Yvette Flaherty, 98, passed away peacefully at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

A long-time resident of Scarborough, she most recently resided in Dresden.

She is predeceased by her late husband, Fred Flaherty and survived by sisters Madeleine Beaudoin of Hollister Calif., Muriel Parenteau of Biddeford Pool, brothers Clement Fleurent of Biddeford, John Fleurent of Stratham, N.H., as well as her son, R. Ryan Cote of Dresden, who cared for her in her final year; granddaughter Jill Courtney; and Theresa’s beloved great-grandchildren.

Theresa was an avid tennis, chess and card player who enjoyed frequent dining out. She was renowned for her love of chocolate.

The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Hermans, and Cathi Seraph. Also, the excellent care of Maine General Hospital staff. ﻿

Service and burial are at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at St Joseph’s Cemetery chapel, West Street, Biddeford.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond ME 04357.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

The River Foundation

38 Perry Dr.

Dresden, ME 04342

