A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole police mace and sprayed it into an officer’s face in Brunswick Thursday night.

Brunswick police responded to Gurnet Road around 6 p.m. after receiving a report that an individual was taking off his clothes, throwing bottles and running into the roadway by the U-Haul location.

Upon arrival, police said the man became violent with responding officers and allegedly attempted to take an officer’s handgun out of its holster. Police later got him under control and brought him to Mid Coast Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was charged with assaulting an officer, a felony, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, a Class D crime, criminal mischief, criminal use of disabling chemicals and violating conditional release, a Class E crime.

Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a maximum fine of $1,000, Class D crimes punishable by up to 364 days incarceration with a maximum fine of $2,000 and Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years incarceration and carry a maximum fine of $5,000.

The man remained at Mid Coast Hospital as of Friday.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said that the department will work with the state district attorney’s office about whether to arrest the man later on, if he is released from the hospital. “At this point, it does not appear he will be released anytime soon,” Stewart said.

He is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 at Cumberland County Superior Court for his arraignment.

Police said the man was previously arrested July 20 after he allegedly swung a hammer and a large chain at a security officer in Boston’s South Station.

The Times Record is not identifying the individual due to mental illness considerations.

This story may be updated.

