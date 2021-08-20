SCARBOROUGH – David Merrill Sawyer, 82, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Portland on July 20, 1939, the son of Elroy and Evelyn (Steeves) Sawyer.

David attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1957. He continued his education at Andover College and received an associate degree in computer science.

David served our country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired marine master sergeant and later worked at Bath Iron Works as a marine electrician for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #35 in South Portland and was an avid bowler. He was a fixture in his Griffin Road community. David loved his many dogs, Eeyore, Muppy, Muffin, Bandit and Lily.

David was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Joel Sawyer and Donald Weinstein.

He is survived by his former wife, Patricia Sawyer; daughter, Linda Martel and her husband Dale and their son Shawn; and daughter, Suzanne Sawyer and her daughters Kristy Holden and Rebecca Brosseau; sisters Judith Danis, Brenda, Debbie and Gail and their families; and a brother, Steven and his partner Ray.

Family and friends may call at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco on Monday, August 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St., Saco on Thursday, August 26 at 11 a.m. with military honors.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

