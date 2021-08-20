BUXTON – Georgeann E. Morin, 81, died on August 17, 2021 at a long-term nursing facility in Westbrook. She was born in Portland on Oct. 29, 1939, the birth daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Adelaide Keene Sawyer and adopted daughter of Harry and Fannie McFarland, who were also her birth grandparents.

She married Theodore “Ted” Morin on Sept. 23,1961. They were married for over 47 years before Ted’s passing in February 2009. Together, they enjoyed camping, playing cards with family and friends and spending as much time as possible with their children, grandchildren.

Georgeann worked at Maine Medical Center and NorDx as a phlebotomist and specimen processor for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the VFW in South Portland and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary in South Portland and Portland for many years. She enjoyed painting ceramics, reading, word search books and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her birth and adoptive parents, she was predeceased by brothers Douglas, Ricky, and Frank, and sister, Sharon.

She is survived by brother, Robert Sawyer and his wife, Barbara of Westbrook and sister, Carolyn Sawyer of Westbrook. Surviving in addition to her siblings are her sons, Rickey Morin and partner, Sarah Warren of Buxton, Douglas Morin and partner, Anna Russo of Westbrook, daughter, Theresa Bruni and husband, David of Buxton; grandchildren Rickey, Amber and Andy, Hannah and Brett, Kelsey, Aimee and Patrick, Heather and Roger, Vincenzo and Santino; great-grandchildren Ava, Wyatt, Adalynn and Reid; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, August 22 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., where a memorial service will be held, 10 a.m., Monday, August 23. To express online condolences or to participate in Georgeann’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

