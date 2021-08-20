HOLLIS – Margary L. Stilphen, 87, of Hollis, born on June 13, 1934, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2021.

She will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had birdwatching, listening to country western music, car racing, driving her 1968 orange Chevelle, and being with her grandchildren.

She worked for 25 years at GTE Sylvania in Standish in the shipping and receiving department where she enjoyed many years of working along side good friends and family. She spent her retirement days at her home in Hollis until her passing.

Margary was loved and remembered by her children Michael Steeves, Kathy Beesley, Jacki McDonald, and Tammy Powell.

A graveside service will be held on Monday August 23 at 1 p.m. at the South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman / New Section).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

