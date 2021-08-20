AUBURN – Megan Seely, 39, died on August 18, 2021.

She was born on March 3, 1982. She graduated from Tewksbury High School and went onto receive her associate degree from Southern Maine Community College in criminal justice.

In her younger years she lived in Tewksbury, Mass. with her parents and brother where she was integrated into the public school system with able-bodied children. She had many happy memories and experiences there with gatherings of friends and family.

After her move to Maine where she lived semi- independently with her mother and beloved dog, Bella, she pursued educational courses at University of Southern Maine until her passing. In spite of all her obstacles in life she had a sunny spirit with a will to always forge ahead.

Megan is survived by her uncle, Kevin, and aunt, Katie Shaugnessy, who were devoted caretakers; uncles, Joe, Steven, Peter Seely, aunts; and cousins; her lifelong nurse and caretaker, Susie Clare; and many other cousins and second cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. William’s Catholic Church, 1351 Main St., Tewksbury, Mass.

