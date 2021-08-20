Gather in Yarmouth is seeking a buyer. Owner Matthew Chappell hopes to find someone who will “carry the restaurant forward,” according to a post on Gather’s Facebook page, and continue to feature the best of Maine’s local ingredients and products. Inquiries can be sent to Kirk Butterfield at [email protected]

New food and beverage events normally appear in the fall and winter, but I think pent-up demand is creating a strong market for them now. Here are a few in the area that look intriguing:

• The Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel has designed entertaining weeknight events like “Wine Wednesday,” from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 25. For $25, join the knowledgeable wine staff and taste new varieties and enjoy complementary finger foods. From 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, enjoy “Date Night,” complete with a three-course prix fixe menu for two, including a shared appetizer, choice of entrée and shared dessert for $60/couple. Wine and beer pairings are available separately. Spend Saturday, Aug. 28, from noon-2 p.m. at “Afternoon Tea,” and enjoy a choice of featured teas along with scones, tea sandwiches and petit fours for $25/person. Reservations are recommended for all these events at opentable.com or 607-4040. 4 Noble St, Brunswick.

• The Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2-7 p.m. Even though it is a bit out of our area, it looks very enticing. More than 30 Maine craft brewers and local farmers will share their wares, with local musicians lending a festive atmosphere. Tickets range from $10-$70 at skowhegancraftbrewfest.com.

• The School House 1913, 506 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, is hosting its August Wine Dinner on the 25th at 6 p.m. The menu is innovative and consists of dishes that have created fond food memories for many of their customers. Prime rib, manicotti and duck poutine are among the five courses. Bagels and lox starts the evening and ice cream sandwiches for dessert. Each course will be paired with wines from around the world and the food and wine will be presented by experts that will be available for discussion and questions. Reservations at 295-2029; $85/person.

• Flight Deck Brewing is taking full advantage of its superb location to provide comfortable seating and unimpeded viewing of the Great State of Maine Airshow on Sept. 4 and 5. Tickets include access to the tasting room between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and two free beers. Wood-fired pizzas and cold beverages will be available all day. Tickets are $20-$45 in advance, online only at flightdeckbrewing.com. 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

• The Maine Food Festival & Craft Expo will be from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Topsham Fair Grounds. Food trucks, juried craft vendors, live music and kids activities. Tickets $10 in advance and $15 at the gate at allevents.in.

• There will be a Graze Dinner at Pineland Farms with Lincoln and Main Winery from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10. This is a four-course amuse bouche-style dinner with wine pairings. Tickets $75/person at eventbrite.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: