A political action committee bankrolled by two Texas energy companies was fined $2,500 Monday by the Maine Ethics Commission for violating state campaign finance law.

The commission voted 5-0 to impose the penalty against Mainers for Local Power, after it failed to notify one of its major contributors — the Texas energy company Calpine — that it had donated more than $100,000 to the PAC and was required to file a major contributor report with the commission.

Mainers for Local Power, which was formed by Calpine and Vistra Energy to work in opposition to the New England Clean Energy Corridor and in support of a ballot question going to voters in November aimed at killing the project.

The $2,500 penalty is the same as one imposed in March on Clean Energy Matters, a PAC supporting the 145-mile powerline project, which would bring hydropower from Quebec onto the New England energy grid to serve utility customers in Massachusetts.

The dueling sides in the battle over the more than $1 billion project have poured record levels of funding into their respective campaigns as they try to sway public opinion on the project, which is being built by a company that’s a partnership between Central Maine Power Co. and Hydro-Quebec.

Campaign finance records show Clean Energy Matters has spent $10.3 million in 2021 and a total of $25.2 million since forming. The PAC’s top contributor is NECEC Transmission, LLC – the partnership company, which has donated $10.77 million, while CMP’s parent company Avangrid Service Co. has donated $8.7 million and CMP has donated $7.4 million.

Mainers for Local Power has spent $3.3 million in 2021 and a total of $6 million since forming in 2019. The PAC’s top funders include NextEra Energy Resources, which has contributed $6.5 million to the PAC, while Calpine has donated $688,823 and Vistra Energy Corp. has donated $666,323.

In November, voters will consider a ballot question that could block the project with a retroactive requirement that leases of public lands for energy transmission projects must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the Maine Legislature. The corridor crosses public lands for which leases have been issued.

However, Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy recently vacated a lease of public lands for a 1-mile section of the corridor, which could imperil the project.

Murphy said in her ruling earlier this month that state public land officials failed to make a required finding that the lease would result in no reduction or substantial alteration to the public lands being leased and, therefore, the agreement was not valid.

The penalty issued Monday is the second under a new law requiring those donating more than $100,000 to a political action committee to disclose their top five contributors, the other being Clean Energy Matters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: