Portland police are looking for a man they believe fired several gunshots Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in East Deering, the 11th shots fired incident since October.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday morning on Frigate Lane off of Eben Hill Drive. Witnesses said a man fired multiple rounds from in and around the doorway to one apartment. He then ran off and got into a gold-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses and collected evidence at the scene, police said, but they did not specify how many rounds were fired or if they recovered shell casings from the scene.

No one was injured in the gunfire, said David Singer, a spokesman for Portland Police. He declined to say whether rounds struck any buildings or property.

Crime overall in Portland declined in 2020 and the downward trend has continued this year, but incidents involving gunfire have increased. Sunday’s shooting was Portland’s 11th shots-fired incident since October.

Only one person was injured in those earlier cases, when a man was shot twice in the arm in May, police said. In some other cases, officers found bullet holes in buildings or a car. In most cases, they recovered between two and 10 shell casings from the scene.

So far, police arrested a Westbrook man in July for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Riverton Drive.

Tony Semuhumuza, 23, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and is due in court on Oct. 7.

No arrests have been made in the other 10 incidents. Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call investigators at 207-874-8584.

