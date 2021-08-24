SaviLinx, LLC, a contact center specializing in customer service and technical support, was named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies.

SaviLinx is headquartered in Brunswick at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

The Inc. 5000 list honors the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in America and their overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. Magazine announces the award each year. SaviLinx is positioned at 1,440 on this year’s list, which marks revenue growth of 329% from 2017 to 2020. This is the fifth year SaviLinx has been on the list, including ranking 28 in 2017.

“SaviLinx is honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year – this year is particularly meaningful as our whole team worked tremendously hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to serve our customers while continuing to grow at a rapid pace,” said Heather D. Blease, founder and CEO, SaviLinx. “I am extremely proud of our team for launching several high-profile new contracts and assisting our existing customer base without missing a beat.”

