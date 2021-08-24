The Press Herald recently ran a front-page article headlined “ ‘Maine isn’t supposed to be so hot’ ” (Aug. 13). I was glad to see the article, but there was no mention that this is the result of global warming. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently said that the world is in “code red,” and yet this front-page article does not point out the connection.

Our society and the media have mostly been ignoring climate change for years. The media are finally writing about it, but not enough. Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich had a column about it it a few days later (Page D2, Aug. 15), but not as many people read the columns as read the front page.

We need to recognize that Maine is getting progressively warmer and if we have droughts, like last summer and this spring, we may be seeing forest fires in Maine like those in the West.

Mainers need to act now to try to slow climate change and the most effective thing you can do is tell Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree that we want federal action now.

Tell them you want a price on carbon so that our effective capitalist system will be motivated to quickly figure out how to change to renewables. Then tell them you want the carbon fee to be returned to you in a monthly check (dividend). Act now. Please don’t just complain about the weather, because it is going to get hotter if you don’t act.

Nancy Hasenfus

Brunswick

