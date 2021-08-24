SPRINGVALE — Ralph L. Petit, 89, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

Ralph was born on Sept. 9, 1931, to the late John W. and Annie Caron Petit in Biddeford, Maine.

He attended St. Joseph and St. Louis High Schools through his sophomore year and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School with honors in 1950.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy-Air where he was the radar control operator member of the air crew. Upon his discharge Ralph attended the University of Maine at Orono for two years.

Ralph worked at IBM for a few months and from there went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Computer Systems Analyst. Ralph had a long career at the Shipyard and when he retired in October 1986, he managed the entire microfilm division.

Ralph married Doris M. Laflamme on Sept. 8, 1956. Together they had three children (Carol, Susan, John). The family enjoyed many happy times at the Camp on the Flowage (Lake Arrowhead) in North Waterboro.

He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter dearly and enjoyed playing cards, gatherings, or just socializing with them. He also started the annual “Laflamme” family reunion.

Ralph was very involved in different organizations, and was highly regarded for his frugal ways, especially in the Little League and Senior League organizations which allowed the young players to enjoy new equipment and special stops at McDonald’s after big games. Ralph was a key participant in the Eagles Club, St. Jean de Baptiste, as well as the St. Louis Alumni Association.

Ralph loved sports and was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins fan. His most favorite teams to watch were the ones his children and grandchildren participated in. He made many trips up and down Route 1 bringing young bowlers to the Big 20 in Scarborough for tournaments.

Upon retirement, Ralph and his wife Doris spent six months in Hawaii where they were fortunate enough to meet new friends who brought them to areas of the islands that only natives knew about. From there, Ralph and Doris spent 28 winters at Nalcrest , National Letter Carriers’ Retirement Community, in Florida. There they enjoyed numerous activities and many new friendships which lasted decades.

Ralph was preceded in death by: his brothers, Paul and Roland; and two sisters, Lorraine Verge and Joanne Hughes.

Ralph is survived by: his wife, Doris; children, Carol (spouse Bill Cornwell), Susan M. Petit, and John (spouse Susan Sisca Petit); six grandchildren, Andy Cornwell, Christy Cornwell Humphreys (spouse Bryce Humphreys), Alex Cornwell, Kevin Hatch (spouse Kristy Drouin Hatch), James Hatch (spouse Mallori Alfano Hatch), and Zoe Petit; one great-granddaughter, Addalynn Humphreys; and two sisters, June Champagne and Jackie Drown.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 2 p.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the following charities: American Cancer Society of Maine by mail at P.O. Box 350 Westbrook, Maine 04092; and Hospice of Southern Maine – In Home Program , Hospice of Southern Maine , 390 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 , Phone 207-289-3643. There are a few ways to donate and specifically designate gifts for our Home Program: You can use the online donation form and select “In-Home Program” under the Designation drop-down menu; You can send in a check and either write “home program” on the memo line or in an enclosed note; You can call (207) 289-3643 and donate over the phone with a credit or debit card. Any charity of your choice

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Ralph’s tribute page.

