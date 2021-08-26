Roger William Sundin, Sr., 98, of Portland, formerly of Kennebunk and Springvale, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Barron Center in Portland following a period of failing health.

Roger was born Aug. 15,1923, in Boston, the son of Fritz Gustav Sundin and Mary (Steele) Sundin and spent his formative years in Warwick, Rhode Island, attending Aldrich High School and the University of Rhode Island, until he enlisted in the US.S.Army Air Corps in 1943. He trained as a B17 bomber pilot and was stationed in England as part of the 8th Air Force flying missions over Europe until his discharge in 1945.

In 1965, he married Gloria Rand and soon after they moved to Lowever Village Kennebunk. They bought Rand’s, her parents’ antique shop, and designed and built Rand Green – a small mall in Lower Village.

The couple were renowned for their trips to England to buy antiques and ship containers back to Kennebunk. Over a period of 22 years, they made over 60 trips to England, touring the continent at the end of each buying trip.

He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Webhannet Golf Club, member and Past Master of Arundel Lodge 76, AF & AM in Kennebunkport, served on the budget board of Kennebunk, and member of the VFW of Springvale, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, and the Lower Village Association.

Roger is predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gloria Rand Sundin, who died Nov. 9, 2020.

Survivors include his two sons Roger W. Sundin, Jr., and his wife Geralyn of Natick, Massachusetts, Fredrick S. Sundin and his wife Saby of Boynton Beach, Florida; grandchildren Kristin Sundin Brandt, Bryan Sundin, Colleen Sundin, and Caitlin Sundin; his sister Shirley Frazier of Warwick, Rhode Island; and longtime friend and caregiver, Carol Hill.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk, with Military Honors and Masonic Services with brethren of Arundel Lodge.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sanford Springvale YMCA, P.O. Box 249, Sanford, ME. 04073.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. www.bibberfuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous