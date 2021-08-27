The Kennebunkport Historical Society will host its Children’s Day event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at White Columns in Kennebunkport. The event is a fundraiser for historical society programs and will feature a visit from Mrs. Claus to read to the children, games crafts and food.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health care
Agencies that care for vulnerable and older Mainers seek delay in vaccination mandate
-
Nation & World
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood
-
Local & State
Casco woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Litchfield
-
Business
Powell signals Fed may start removing pandemic-related support to economy
-
Kennebunk Post
Children’s Day with Kennebunkport Historical Society