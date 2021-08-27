The Kennebunkport Historical Society will host its Children’s Day event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at White Columns in Kennebunkport. The event is a fundraiser for historical society programs and will feature a visit from Mrs. Claus to read to the children, games crafts and food. Kennebunkport Historical Society photo

