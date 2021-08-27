Portland police Friday arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with elevated aggravated assault in connection with a shooting in East Bayside Wednesday that left one person seriously injured.

The suspect is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland pending appearance in the juvenile court. Police did not immediately release his name, which is typical in cases involving juvenile defendants.

Police said a 34-year-old man was rushed to Maine Medical Center following the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenleaf Street.

Officers responding to the shooting administered first aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital, according to police, who said witnesses reported seeing “multiple males running from the scene.”

Related Man critically wounded in Portland shooting

The victim, whose name and hometown were not released by police, underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition Thursday night. A police spokesman said he did not have an update on his condition Friday.

Crime overall in Portland declined in 2020 and the downward trend has continued this year. But Wednesday’s shooting was at least the 11th incident involving gunfire in Portland since October 2020, including three last month.

Shootings have occurred in various parts of the city, including previous incidents in East Bayside. The only previous report of an injury was a 19-year-old man who was shot twice in the arm on May 7, police said. In some other cases, officers found bullet holes in buildings or a car. In most cases, they recovered between two and 10 shell casings from the scene.

Portland police credited community members for cooperating with the investigation and helping identify a suspect. Anyone with information that could assist police in this case is being asked to call the police department at (207) 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: