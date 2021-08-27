A popular beach in South Portland that closed earlier this week following an oil spill will reopen Saturday after lab results showed no risk to human health in the water and soil, the city said.

“Although we announced earlier this evening that Willard Beach would remain closed through Monday 8/30 as we were still awaiting lab results from water and soil samples, the city received the results just after 7 p.m.,” said City Manager Scott Morelli in an email.

“According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection: ‘Although several petroleum hydrocarbons were detected at all sample locations, their concentrations were well below the guideline values. Consequently, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection does not consider this a risk to human health.’ ”

The 4-acre, crescent-shaped beach stretching from Southern Maine Community College to Fisherman’s Point has been closed since Wednesday following an oil spill that reached the city’s storm water drainage system and subsequently discharged into the water at the beach Tuesday afternoon.

The department said earlier this week it was looking into an unknown refined oil product leak at an address on nearby Cottage Road. A temporary containment dam was built while cleanup efforts were conducted and about 2,000 pounds of oily seaweed and other debris were collected from the beach and other affected sites.

The Maine DEP said in a news release Thursday that while it is still investigating the spill, the agency had been in contact with the responsible party and enforcement action would be taken in accordance with department policy and procedures.

Samples will continue to be taken from the beach and analyzed for the next few weeks to ensure public safety, Morelli said. The city also expects to provide more updates related to the oil spill on Monday.

