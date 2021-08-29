Kenny Ingram loves the musical “Jersey Boys” because it reminds him of his youth.

The story about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their ascent to the top of the pop world from the streets of New Jersey is built on energy, movement and a feeling of community.

“I was a kid in the ’60s. I remember the Four Seasons and remember seeing them on ‘American Bandstand’ and Ed Sullivan, and I remember doing the twist, the monkey, the jerk and the pony,” Ingram said, naming some of the dance crazes of the day. “America was different then. We were together, dancing with each other. Radio brought us together, and these guys – the Four Seasons – were on top of the world.”

Ingram, who lives in New York, is in Maine to choreograph “Jersey Boys,” presented by Maine State Music Theatre at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, beginning Wednesday. It’s on stage through Sept. 19.

Based in Brunswick at its longtime home at Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus, Maine State Music Theatre moved south to extend its traditional summer season, which usually wraps up in August with Bowdoin’s academic schedule. Because of public health guidelines in place early in the season, Maine State didn’t have enough time to produce this show during a tight summer window in Brunswick.

It had planned to stage three other shows in Westbrook, through October, but because of poor ticket sales attributed to rising COVID cases and vaccine requirements, the rest were canceled last week.

Ingram is working with director Mark Martino on “Jersey Boys” to create a fast-paced show that’s built around the songs of the Four Seasons – “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” – but rests on the pacing of the story and the interactions of the actors who play the Four Seasons. Martino, who has directed at Maine State many times before, said he likes “Jersey Boys” because of the authentic script.

It won the Tony Award in 2006 for best musical. “And it won for good reason – it’s a good, good piece of theater,” Martino said. “You come for the music, but you stay for the story. That is an unusual bonus. Usually, we are there to revel in the memory and sentimentality of the music and what it means to our lives. But this musical accomplishes something special, which is a true insight into their lives. This is the first one I have done where I feel the story propels the musical as much as the music.”

“Jersey Boys” has a Maine connection. Bob Crewe, who co-wrote and produced the Four Seasons’ biggest hits, died in Maine in 2014. The foundation he founded with his brother, Dan Crewe, is based in Maine. Bob Crewe is a character in the musical, though the story focuses on the Four Seasons themselves. The actor Joshua Charles Skurnik plays Frankie Valli, and the other Four Seasons are played by Sam Wolf (Tommy DeVito), John Battagliese (Bob Gaudio) and Matthew Amira (Nick Massi). Matt Loehr plays Bob Crewe.

The rest of the cast includes Jim Ballard, Jeremy Gaston, Tony Lawrence Clements, Daniel Velasquez, Mike Backes, Alex Drost, Kyle Laing, Kim Sava, Taylor Broadard, Emily Kelly and Carissa Gaughran.

Martino and Ingram both praised cast members for their enthusiasm and energy. “The cast is hungry,” Martino said. “They have been out of work for 16 months.”

“It’s wonderful to be back in the room with all these actors,” Ingram said. “This show just moves, and people are going to have so much fun. I hope when people see it they get up and dance. Especially with the pandemic, we need to be reminded of the fun we used to have, and that is what this production is going to bring.”

“Jersey Boys,” produced by Maine State Music Theatre at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St.; $57 to $158, 207-725-8769 or msmt.org. Maine State Music Theater is requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

Send questions/comments to the editors.