Your article “First Chamberlain Legacy Lecture to cover why Civil War hero still matters” (Aug. 17, 2021) had a headline that made my heart jump. There are so many things that will no doubt be covered in a series of lectures about Chamberlain. Of course, we can expect his Civil War service, his years as Maine governor and his tenure as president of Bowdoin College. Also, at some point, attention should be given to the fact that Gen. Chamberlain is a hero and a role model to people in the stuttering community.
In his youth, Chamberlain’s father wanted him to follow the family tradition and join the military, while his mother wanted him to be a minister; he knew both of these professions would involve stumbling blocks because of his speech. In their “Celebrity Corner” section, the website of the Stuttering Foundation (stutteringhelp.org) has a biographical profile on Chamberlain titled “General Battled Stuttering.” The article states the phenomenon how some who stutter are able to speak foreign languages fluently. While at Bowdoin, Chamberlain mastered nine languages besides English – French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Syriac, Latin, Greek and Hebrew. He worked extensively with a speech correctionist and was able to learn techniques that both controlled his stuttering and led him to fluency.
Joshua Chamberlain was the pioneer of stuttering role models in the U.S. His story is both compelling and amazing, and certainly an important aspect of his legacy that should sometime be presented by the Chamberlain Legacy Lectures.
Adam Lichter
Springfield, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk property tax rate up 10 cents
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers are ignoring a key commandment
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Refugees after the American Revolution needed money, homes and acceptance
-
Business
The Wrap: Falafel coming to Forest Avenue, staffing shortage closes bakery – for now
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: We can’t be caught unprepared for the threat from the radical right
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.