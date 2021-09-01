New England Clean Energy Connect and CMP have for years used deceptive practices to support their corridor project.
CMP received uninformed approvals from leaders of some towns along the corridor after promising lower taxes. A few outfitters in The Forks region supported CMP because of the promise of money and coveted land along the Kennebec River. CMP entered a secret agreement with Gov. Paul LePage, and later with Gov. Janet Mills and the Bureau of Parks and Lands, to illegally cross public lands. CMP expanded the corridor from 54 feet to over 100 feet wide. Most of this happened before the corridor proposal was even announced to the public.
When publicly announced, opposition sprang up overnight. Most towns overwhelming voted to reject the plan. At the required public meetings on state permits, testimony was overwhelmingly opposed to the project. Thousands of Mainers joined opposition groups to fight the corridor, which would benefit CMP, Hydro-Quebec, Spain and Massachusetts. These Mainers do not even live near the corridor. Is it any wonder that a retroactive law may be required to stop this horrible project?
Legislators, both Republican and Democrat, have become opponents of this project that will bring very little benefit to Maine. Supporters are remarkably silent.
Please Vote “Yes” to reject the CMP corridor.
Call me a NIMBY if you will, but in this case it means “Not in Maine’s Back Yard.”
Ed Buzzell
Pittsfield
