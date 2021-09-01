A recent survey of Topsham residents indicated that most residents support having a community center in the town.

Of the 994 people who responded to the survey, 778, or 79,% favor the proposed community center as opposed to 206, or 21% of residents surveyed.

Strong support for the community center was observed from households with young children and retirees.

The survey, conducted online between May 20 and July 15, was meant to gauge residents’ interest in building a community center, an idea town officials have mulled for more than a year.

In August, Leslie Byrne, the co-chair of the community center committee, and the Bowdoin college intern presented the survey results to Selectmen.

Almost 90% of households with children surveyed said they would like to have a swimming pool compared to 50% of households with retirees.

According to the survey, residents also expressed interest in having a childcare room, an indoor walking track, a fitness space, and a gymnasium.

There was also support for raising property taxes for a new community center.

About 66% of households with children are willing to increase property taxes by more than $50 per year for a $200,000 home compared to about 50% of households with retirees.

In addition, residents who want a swimming facility and a fitness center are slightly more willing to pay more in property taxes. Overall, people of all demographic groups demonstrated a strong willingness to pay rental and program fees.

In opposition, some respondents said that retired residents have trouble paying their taxes and do not need the additional taxation of building and running a community center.

Some of the additional amenities proposed by respondents were sporting facilities like an ice rink, tennis courts, rock climbing wall, space for creative pursuits, youth or teen center with after-school programs, and meeting rooms open for public use.

The Topsham Parks and Recreation director said a workshop would be held on Sept. 14, where the committee members and the selectmen will discuss the survey findings and decide what they want to do next.

In the meeting, board member Ruth Lyon said she isn’t necessarily against the center but would be concerned if the proposed community center competes with the local businesses around.

