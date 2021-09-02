Sometimes a righteous cover song is just what the doctor ordered, and this is one of those times. Bait Bag covered “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks, and there’s a video of them playing it live. Yee-haw!
Way back in 1999, The Chicks released the album “Fly,” home to “Let Him Fly,” penned by Maine native Patty Griffin, as well as “Goodbye Earl,” a catchy song on a serious subject – domestic violence.
The song was written by Dennis Linde and first recorded by a band called Sons of the Desert, but it was The Chicks who took it to the No. 13 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Bait Bag is Courtney Naliboff, Fiona Robins and Claire Donnelly. They formed the band during the summer of 2018 and have released a ton of music since then. Find out more at baitbagtheband.com and on their Bandcamp page. You’ll find their original tunes on streaming platforms.
Here’s Bait Bag’s take on “Goodbye Earl”:
