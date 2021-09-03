Jean Arlana Townsend 1955 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jean Arlana Townsend, 65, died on August 31, 2021, surrounded by family and friends, after a short illness. She was born in Brunswick on Nov. 5, 1955, the daughter of John and Cleora (Skelton) Ruby. She graduated from Brunswick High School where she met the love of her life and best friend, Richard Townsend. Jean and Richard were married in 1977, and built a life together in the town of Brunswick where they raised their two children, Michelle and David. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, neighbor, and friend to everyone who she encountered. Jean was well known for her smile, kind heart, and caring nature, and never hesitated to help anyone in need. The love she showed to her family and friends was incredible. She loved children and is known by many as their favorite teacher at the Three Little Bears Nursery School, where she taught for a number of years. Jean never missed a family event, was very active in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and extended family. Jean found joy in sharing love and kindness with those around her, and is described as being the heart of the family. She loved life, especially spending time at the ocean, cooking, camping, playing cards, gardening, adventuring with her husband, children, and grandchildren, who were the absolute loves of her life. Jean is survived by her husband Richard Townsend; daughter Michelle Freeman and husband Stuart Freeman, son David Townsend and wife Jessica Townsend; four grandchildren, Nathan Freeman, Nicholas Freeman, Madison Townsend, and Olivia Townsend; sisters, Bonnie Perkins, Linda Campbell, Mary Lawrence, Joann Hall and their spouses; brothers Jack Ruby, Greg Ruby and their spouses; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting hours will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at the same location. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the: Coastal Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book