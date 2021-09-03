CASCO – Susan Ann Morton, 61, a seasonal resident of Lee County, Fla., who considered Casco, Maine home, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 in St. James City, Fla. She was born Nov. 28, 1959 in Portland.

Susan was an amazing ball of light and energy that you just could not help but gravitate toward. Her love for her family was unmatched and unmeasurable which is why her loss is felt so hard. She loved nothing more than to take a road trip to see her family. With all that she accomplished in her life, she still managed to leave us all with the greatest gift, a lifetime of memories and adventures.

Sue was happiest outdoors. She loved four wheeling, snowmobiling, dirt biking, competing in (and winning) cornhole tournaments and horseshoes. But nothing lit her up more than family boat rides at camp. Although, everyone was warned to let her take you tubing at your own risk. Her crooked and mischievous smirk was always a good indicator you were about to get dumped at 30 mph. You could hear her laughing through the wake of the boat going up your nose, in your ears and a 10 pound tube bouncing off your head.

She also loved to show off, especially her skills in the kitchen. She was an amazing cook. After years of restaurant ownership, she loved to host family and friends who would travel from all around with requests for her homemade mac n’ cheese and famous seafood chowder. It didn’t need to be a special occasion or a holiday for her to stop whatever she was doing and prepare you something extravagant.

Sue and her husband Larry loved traveling to Maine like renegades. Nothing could stop their all night travel to get to their grandchildren. Jason, Landon, Gianna, Theo & Cookie please know that nothing in her life ever meant more to her than the title “Nana”.

You have always been our families’ lighthouse, Mom. Standing tall through every storm, shining your light bright to guide us all home. We pray one day that the perfect happiness of loving you will outweigh the immense pain of losing you. Until that day, please rest easy knowing you shined your light so bright it will always remain with us.

“The goal isn’t to live forever; the goal is to create something that will.”

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Larry Morton of Casco; mother, Nan Lailer of Port Charlotte, Fla.; children, Elizabeth Scott (Dave Lemieux) of Windham, Samantha Garnet (James) of North Attleboro, Mass., Vanessa Koza (Brendan) of Ft. Collins, Colo., Kristina Morton (RJ Sargent) of Wilmington, N.C., and Ryan Morton of Harrison; brothers, Robert Jensen (Janis) of Westbrook, Richard Jensen (Julie) of Northport, Fla., and David Jensen (Diana) of Gorham; as well as grandchildren, Jason Scott, Landon Scott, Gianna Scott, Theo Garnet, and Brooklyn Koza.

Her father, Robert Jensen and her most beloved grandmother Phyllis Lailer preceded Susan in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 12 at the family camp in Casco from 12 – 4 p.m.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Susan Ann Morton are suggested to:

Maine Needs

https://www.maineneeds.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous