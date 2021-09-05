The  Navy Blue Angels have arrived. They are also flying dangerously low with unhealthy noise and vibrations levels.

The new aircraft that are being flown are much larger, more expensive and much louder than aircraft of the past.

We claim to be dealing with a respiratory issue and now the Navy Blue Angels will happily release more jet fuel contamination into the atmosphere for humans to breathe in the name of fun! How thoughtful!

This air show coming this weekend is billed as entertainment, when in reality it creates a health issue and wastes taxpayer money. Check out the price for one of these aircraft.

There will be citizens stating I’m trying to spoil their “fun.”

We used ear noise attenuators while working around jet aircraft in the service. They were inadequate for the noise and vibration levels. I’m almost completely deaf in one ear, the other ear won’t win any hearing awards!

Joseph Ciarrocca
Brunswick

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles