The Navy Blue Angels have arrived. They are also flying dangerously low with unhealthy noise and vibrations levels.

The new aircraft that are being flown are much larger, more expensive and much louder than aircraft of the past.

We claim to be dealing with a respiratory issue and now the Navy Blue Angels will happily release more jet fuel contamination into the atmosphere for humans to breathe in the name of fun! How thoughtful!

This air show coming this weekend is billed as entertainment, when in reality it creates a health issue and wastes taxpayer money. Check out the price for one of these aircraft.

There will be citizens stating I’m trying to spoil their “fun.”

We used ear noise attenuators while working around jet aircraft in the service. They were inadequate for the noise and vibration levels. I’m almost completely deaf in one ear, the other ear won’t win any hearing awards!

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

